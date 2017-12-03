Rick LaFleur Sees Opportunity In Today's Challenges Facing Amusement Operators

Richard LaFleur

DEVIL'S LAKE, ND -- The board of directors of the Amusement and Music Operators Association has chosen Richard LaFleur as its next president. LaFleur, who heads up IF LaFleur & Sons Inc., is a third-generation operator. Headquartered in Devil's Lake, ND, the company also maintains satellite North Dakota offices in Minot, Grand Forks, Fargo and Bismarck, ND, as well as Greenbush, MN.

The company, which was founded in 1925 as a piano rental firm, has been an AMOA member since the association's founding, and LaFleur has been active in the industry since his teenage years. AMOA was founded in 1948 as the Music Operators Association; it added "amusement" to its name in 1975.

"I grew up in the industry and was out on a route early on," the AMOA president-elect recalled. "I started working in the industry when I was 13. I'd go out on the route during the summers helping to re-cover pool tables, changing records -- that kind of thing. The route guys always played a few jokes, but it was worth it."

As he ascends to the top spot at AMOA, LaFleur brings a keen awareness of coin-op history and optimism about the industry's future. "I think everybody is challenged by the shifting technology, but that also creates opportunity," he said. "I think the biggest challenge operators face today is diversification. But I don't believe there's a better time to be involved in the industry than right now. There's a lot of opportunity out there for operators."

As for the AMOA, LaFleur sees a new, but not novel, set of challenges facing the association and its membership. "The biggest task has been to continue to deliver relevance, but that's not even a challenge: it's an opportunity," he said. "Because I believe that's what we're doing: delivering relevance and opportunity, and it's what we have to continue to do."

LaFleur observed that the rapidly changing coin-op landscape makes the association more valuable than ever to its operator membership. This is particularly true at a time when operators are increasingly expanding the types of equipment they offer. "I believe people understand how important it is to have an association active in the field of education and creating member benefits," he said. "Just look at Amusement Expo: the show is sold out. So stay tuned."

This year's Amusement International Expo, which is owned by AMOA and the American Amusement Machine Association, will be held March 14-16 in Dallas. LaFleur will officially be installed as AMOA president during the association's membership breakfast on March 16. He will succeed Gaines Butler, Metro Distributors (Norcross, GA).