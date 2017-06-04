Betson Acquires Specialty Coin Products, An Amusement Machine Distributor In Pacific NW And Rockies

CARLSTADT, NJ -- Betson Enterprises, a division of H. Betti Industries Inc., said it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Specialty Coin Products. The Pacific Northwest distributor will now be known as Betson Specialty Coin, and maintain offices in Portland, OR, Seattle and Salt Lake City. Terms were not disclosed.

Specialty Coin was established in 1994 by Mike McWilliams. The sale of his company to Betson comes three years after he acquired Salt Lake City's Mountain Coin Machine Distributors. | READ MORE.

Following the sale, McWilliams will join Betson's management team and run the Betson Specialty Coin branches. He said he began negotiations with Betson several months ago. Following its acquisition, Betson, the nation's largest distributor of vending and amusement machines, will have 16 offices serving the U.S. It is headquartered in Carlstadt, NJ.

"Mike McWilliams is one of the most liked and well respected individuals in our industry," said HBI president Robert Geschine. "He has built a great team and we are honored to be able to bring them into the Betson family. We are equally excited to introduce Betson Specialty Coin's full suite of products and services to Mike's loyal customer base."

McWilliams can be reached at (503) 786-9200 or MikeM@coin-opgames.com.