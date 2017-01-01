 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/14/2017

TouchTunes Jukeboxes Feature Valentine’s Day Playlists And Custom PhotoBooth Content


TouchTunes Press Release
TAGS: TouchTunes, jukebox, photo booth, digital music, bar music

PRESS RELEASE

Source: TouchTunes Interactive Networks | Released Feb. 9, 2017

TouchTunes, jukebox, photo booth NEW YORK CITY-- In celebration of Valentine's Day, TouchTunes is once again promoting its annual "Great Love Songs" playlist across jukeboxes nationwide. The playlist features a collection of all-time favorites, including Etta James' "At Last," Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" and The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love."

For those who dread V-Day, TouchTunes will also promote a "Sick of Love Songs" playlist including Kelly Clarkson's "Since You've Been Gone," Carrie Underwood’s "Before He Cheats" and Michael Jackson’s "Beat It."

Additionally, jukeboxes with TouchTunes free PhotoBooth feature a customized "photobooth" experience encouraging bar-goers to send a free photo Valentine to their special someone. The custom experience includes a Valentine's Day background and a variety of special Valentine-themed photo frames. The holiday has been on TouchTunes jukeboxes since Feb. 9.

To learn more about TouchTunes Free PhotoBooth, visit www.touchtunes.com/photobooth.

