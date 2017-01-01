TouchTunes Jukeboxes Feature Valentine’s Day Playlists And Custom PhotoBooth Content

PRESS RELEASE

Source: TouchTunes Interactive Networks | Released Feb. 9, 2017

In celebration of Valentine's Day, TouchTunes is once again promoting its annual "Great Love Songs" playlist across jukeboxes nationwide. The playlist features a collection of all-time favorites, including Etta James' "At Last," Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" and The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love."

For those who dread V-Day, TouchTunes will also promote a "Sick of Love Songs" playlist including Kelly Clarkson's "Since You've Been Gone," Carrie Underwood’s "Before He Cheats" and Michael Jackson’s "Beat It."

Additionally, jukeboxes with TouchTunes free PhotoBooth feature a customized "photobooth" experience encouraging bar-goers to send a free photo Valentine to their special someone. The custom experience includes a Valentine's Day background and a variety of special Valentine-themed photo frames. The holiday has been on TouchTunes jukeboxes since Feb. 9.

To learn more about TouchTunes Free PhotoBooth, visit www.touchtunes.com/photobooth.

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.