GameTime Partners With Tampa Bay Rays On Stadium Venue

TAMPA, FL -- GameTime, an operator of recreational centers, has installed a family entertainment area at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field. The installation, called Grand Slam Alley, opened on April 2 and features the latest interactive arcade videogames.

"GameTime's partnership has allowed us to enhance the game day experience for Rays fans at Tropicana Field," said TBR vice-president Josh Bullock. "We are always looking for unique, fun and exciting ballpark amenities, and we feel families and especially kids, will enjoy this new offering."

Located on the main concourse between center and left fields, Grand Slam Alley offers Raw Thrills' Space Invaders Frenzy and Cruise N' Blast, Andamiro's Baseball Pro, Sega's Dream Raiders and Bandai Namco's Deadstorm Pirates.

"We want the new GameTime zone to reflect and embrace the caliber of entertainment we offer at each of our centers," said GameTime chief executive Mike Abecassis. "This new collaboration with the Tampa Bay Rays is one of many ways we are bringing GameTime into the community."

GameTime operates family entertainment centers with restaurants and bars in seven major markets in Florida.