LAI Games Hires John Lotz, Assigns David Loggins To New Sales Role

DALLAS -- Amusement machine maker LAI Games said it has added industry veteran John Lotz to its sales team and promoted David Loggins to sales operations manager.

Lotz brings more than 40 years of amusement industry experience to his sales executive post at LAI. He spent 20 years with Betson Enterprises, where he held various positions including general manager of the distribution giant's West Coast division. He also worked for Triotech Amusement and was national sales manager at Apple Industries.

Loggins, who was previously LAI's service manager, will take on special projects outside the scope of traditional sales. As sales operations manager, he is responsible for supporting LAI customers during the "pre-sales" phase. Before joining LAI, he was part of CEC Entertainment's technical team; and he is an expert at restoring legacy arcade games.

LAI managing director Mirry Glavan said these appointments will help LAI improve its customer service amid a sales boom.

LAI Games is a division of Helix Leisure, which also includes Embed Systems and the Locker Network.