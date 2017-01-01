 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/19/2017

Thief Steals Backhoe, Attempts ATM Break-In


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: thief stole a backhoe, ATM thief, ATM break-in, vending

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD -- An ambitious thief stole a backhoe from a construction site, drove it some five miles and then used it to attempt an ATM robbery. He didn't get any cash from the bank's ATM, but he did cause an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to the machine belonging to a bank.

As local law enforcement authorities noted, stealing from an ATM may just be more trouble than it's worth. As the surveillance video shows, the thief was able to peel away the outer covering of the unit with the backhoe's bucket, but was unable to access the cash inside.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • Suppliers Predict This Summer's Amusement Merchandise Hits
  • AMOA Officials Visit Nation's Capitol To Seek Relief From Bank Account Closures
  • 19th Star State Solutions Will Lobby For Video Gaming In Indiana
  • AMOA-New York Releases 2017 Awards Video, Shining Spotlight On B.J. Thomas And Betson's Nina Byron
  • Stern Unveils Star Wars Pinball Machines
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 