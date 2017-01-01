Thief Steals Backhoe, Attempts ATM Break-In

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD -- An ambitious thief stole a backhoe from a construction site, drove it some five miles and then used it to attempt an ATM robbery. He didn't get any cash from the bank's ATM, but he did cause an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to the machine belonging to a bank.

As local law enforcement authorities noted, stealing from an ATM may just be more trouble than it's worth. As the surveillance video shows, the thief was able to peel away the outer covering of the unit with the backhoe's bucket, but was unable to access the cash inside.