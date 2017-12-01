Bill Freeman Joins Player One Amusement Group As Account Executive

Bill Freeman

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Player One Amusement Group announced that Bill Freeman has been appointed an account executive in the company's Orlando, FL, office. The organization, a division of Cineplex Entertainment LP (Toronto), is an amalgamation of Cineplex's former Cineplex Starburst, Brady Starburst, Premier Amusements, SAW and Tricorp business units.

Freeman has worked with such leading amusement companies as Sega and Benchmark Games. "Bill's expertise and experience will be a tremendous asset to us moving forward," said Jon Brady, president of distribution at Player One. "Our growth and future success are a direct result of being able to hire the strongest players in the game."

Freeman can be reached at bill.freeman@cineplex.com or (386) 747-0845.

Player One Amusement Group describes itself as a broad-spectrum entertainment and amusement machine supplier in the North American and international markets. It handles equipment sales and distribution, route operations, parts and service, along with merchandising and consulting.