Jukebox Contest Searches For Six Millionth TouchTunes App User

Source: TouchTunes | Released March 10, 2017

TouchTunes is in search of its Six Millionth mobile app user. The digital music giant is announcing the search contest on social media around noon today.

The No. 1 jukebox mobile app, which has been downloaded about 5.9 million times, offers music patrons control of TouchTunes' jukeboxes in thousands of bars, restaurants and other social hotspots.

Featuring a music-first design and personalized user experience, the TouchTunes mobile app acts like a remote control for the jukebox, allowing users to easily see what song is playing, what’s coming up, create personal playlists, earn rewards and much more. If a user is unsure what to play, the app offers songs and artists that are popular in each venue, creating an engaging, low-friction user experience that drives plays.

TouchTunes is currently running a contest to reward the six millionth app user with 50 free jukebox credits for new users only. Click here for the official rules.

