Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 4/7/2017

Incredible Technologies' Money Shot Promotion Rewards Amusement Expo Operators


TAGS: Incredible Technologies, coin-op, Amusement Expo, Golden Tee Golf, Robert McGowan, R&M Vending

DALLAS -- Operators attending the 2017 Amusement Expo here had the opportunity to compete in a contest organized by Incredible Technologies. Visitors to the IT exhibit were invited to take part in a show-specific version of the popular Money Shot challenge enjoyed by Golden Tee Golf players.

The contest calls for players to take three shots from the tee, attempting to land the ball as close to the pin as possible. More than 50 operators and other expo participants took part in the at-show competition. The three players whose shots landed them closest to the pin won cash discounts worth $1,800 on IT products. Every operator contestant was also entered in a raffle for a 2017 Golden Tee showpiece cabinet.

Winners on Wednesday, March 15, were Tracy Farris, A&M Amusement (Augusta, GA), who won $1,000 off her next purchase; Jamie Rust, Amusement Unlimited (Eugene OR), who scored a $500 discount; and Tom Hutton, Heavenly Amusement (San Diego, CA), who walked away with a $300 credit toward his next order.

Thursday's winners were Derek Sanders, DAS Variety Vending & Games (Wyoming MN), $1,000; repeat winner Jamie Rust, again for $500; and Charles Romero, Classic Games (Eugene, OR), who won a $300 discount to be applied to his next purchase.

Grand prize winner of the Golden Tee 2017 showpiece cabinet was Robert McGowan of R&M Vending (Crosby, TX).

LUCK OF THE DRAW: Incredible Technologies western sales manager Sabrina Mokuahi-Reys congratulates Robert McGowan, R&M Vending (Crosby, TX), on his good fortune in winning a Golden Tee 2017 Showpiece Cabinet at raffle held in conjunction with IT Money Shot competition at this year's Amusement Expo in Dallas.

Topic: Music and Games Features

