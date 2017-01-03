Embed Honors Family Entertainment Group, Celebrates 14th Collaboration

FEG's Silvia Lintner

DALLAS -- Revenue management systems developer Embed recently honored Family Entertainment Group with its Early Adopter Award. The two companies also celebrated the completion of their 14th system installation at Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs, CO.

The Early Adopter Award recognizes longtime customers who have helped the company evaluate the features and functions of Embed's system. FEG uses Embed's smartTouch Insert readers for the cashless operation of 93 games and attractions at the newest Great Wolf Lodge location. In addition to 12 Great Wolf properties, Embed and FEG have partnered on two other projects: Bonkers, a family entertainment center in Peabody, MA, and Key Lime Cove, a waterpark in Gurnee, IL.

Family Entertainment Group specializes in gameroom design and operations. Since 2004, it has operated family-oriented facilities nationally and internationally. Silvia Lintner, FEG's director of revenue management services, praised Embed's unattended kiosk that not only enables the sale of game credits, but also facilitates the promotion and sales of attractions and packages. She complimented Embed's online consolidated revenue reporting feature, which she says offers significant advantages for operators with multiple locations.

Embed strategic account manager John Keys said, "Family Entertainment Group has been instrumental in providing real-world feedback on our latest version of software. The insights they have provided will benefit all Embed users in the future, and we're lucky to have them as a partner."

Embed, a subsidiary of Helix Leisure, provides debit card technology with operating software solutions for entertainment facilities. It has offices in the U.S., UAE, UK, Singapore and Australia.