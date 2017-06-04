Dave & Buster's Achieves Q4 Net Income Growth Of Over 19%; Surpasses $1 Billion Annual Sales Milestone

PRESS RELEASE

Source: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. | Released March 28, 2017

Fourth-Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 16.5% As Comparable Store Sales Increase 3.2%

DALLAS, March 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter 2016, which ended on January 29, 2017. The company also issued its guidance for the full year 2017.

Key highlights from the fourth quarter 2016 compared to the fourth quarter 2015 include:

» Total revenues increased 15.4% to $270.2 million from $234.2 million.

» Comparable store sales increased 3.2%.

» Opened four new stores compared to four new stores.

» Net income of $27.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, vs. net income of $23.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.

» Adjusted EBITDA*, a non-GAAP measure, increased 16.5% to $74.5 million from $63.9 million.

» As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA increased 30 basis points to 27.6% from 27.3%.

Key highlights from the full year 2016 compared to the full year 2015 include:

» Total revenues increased 15.9% to $1.005 billion from $867 million.

» Comparable store sales increased 3.3%.

» Opened eleven new stores compared to ten new stores.

» Net income of $90.8 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, vs. net income of $59.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share.

» Adjusted EBITDA*, a non-GAAP measure, increased 25.8% to $261.5 million from $207.8 million

» As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA increased 200 basis points to 26.0% from 24.0%.

* A reconciliation of Net Income, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, is set forth in the attachment to this release. Please note that beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016 we revised our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude adjustments for changes in deferred amusement revenue and ticket liabilities.

"For the quarter, Dave & Buster's generated a 3.2% increase in comparable store sales, lapping a 6% increase from the prior year, for an impressive 9.2% growth on a two-year stacked basis. Our comparable store sales growth has now exceeded the competitive casual dining benchmark for 19 straight quarters. We also reached an important milestone during the quarter as full year sales exceeded $1 billion. As proud as we are of this accomplishment, we are even more excited about our growth prospects in the future," said chief executive officer Steve King.

"We grew revenue by 15.4% and net income by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Our consistent performance and industry-leading margins position us well for our next growth phase. At the same time, our free cash flow and strong balance sheet allow flexibility to return value to shareholders in additional ways, including share repurchases. To that effect, during fiscal year 2016, we executed $29 million in share repurchases under our current $100 million share repurchase program," added Brian Jenkins, Chief Financial Officer.

"We expect to open eleven to twelve new stores this year, representing 12% to 13% unit growth. Similar to last year, these openings will skew toward the large store format and new markets for our brand. Our development pipeline is robust and we remain well positioned over the long term to capitalize on the changing retail dynamics affecting big box operators and malls. Our long-term target for annual unit growth continues to be 10% or more and we foresee a 200+ store opportunity in North America alone," King concluded.

Review of Fourth Quarter 2016 Operating Results

Total revenues increased 15.4% to $270.2 million from $234.2 million in the fourth quarter 2015. Across all stores, Food and Beverage revenues increased 11.3% to $126 million from $113.2 million and Amusement and Other revenues increased 19.2% to $144.2 million from $121.0 million. Food and Beverage represented 46.6% of total revenues while Amusements and Other represented 53.4% of total revenues in the fourth quarter 2016. In last year's fourth quarter, Food & Beverage represented 48.3% of total revenues while Amusements and Other represented 51.7% of total revenues.

Comparable store sales increased 3.2% in the fourth quarter 2016 compared to a 6.0% increase in the same period last year. Our comparable store sales growth was driven by a 3.5% increase in walk-in sales and a 1.7% increase in special events sales. Non-comparable store revenues increased $30 million or 79% in the fourth quarter 2016 to $68.2 million.

Operating income increased to $44.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 from $38.1 million in last year's fourth quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, operating income increased approximately 20 basis points to 16.5% from 16.3%.

Net income increased to $27.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share (43.4 million diluted share base), in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to net income of $23 million, or $0.53 per diluted share (43.1 million diluted share base), in the same period last year.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization increased 13.4% to $87.2 million in the fourth quarter 2016 from $76.9 million in last year's fourth quarter. As a percentage of total revenues, store operating income before depreciation and amortization decreased 50 basis points to 32.3% from 32.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 16.5% to $74.5 million in the fourth quarter 2016 from $63.9 million in the same period last year. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 30 basis points to 27.6% from 27.3%. As noted earlier, this excludes changes in deferred amusement revenue and ticket liabilities of $2.8 million and $2.5 million in the fourth quarters of fiscal years 2016 and 2015 respectively. These changes were included in our previous Adjusted EBITDA definition and guidance.

Share Repurchases

During fiscal year 2016, our board approved a $100 million share repurchase program. Under this authorization, we repurchased 567,000 shares during the fiscal year for $29 million. This includes 396,000 shares repurchased during the fourth quarter. As of the end of fiscal year 2016, we had $71 million remaining under this authorization.

Development

We opened four stores during the fourth quarter in Toledo, Ohio; Silver Spring (Washington, DC), Maryland; Oakville (Toronto), Ontario; and Daly City (San Francisco), California for a total of eleven new stores for the year. Total capital additions (net of tenant improvement allowances and sale-leaseback proceeds) during fiscal year 2016 were $146 million and included development costs for store openings, six remodeling and related projects, new games and maintenance capital.

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, we have already opened three stores in Carlsbad, California; Columbia, South Carolina; and Overland Park, Kansas. We currently have six stores under construction in Tucson, Arizona; New Orleans, Louisiana; Alpharetta, Georgia; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; McAllen, Texas and Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Financial Outlook

We are providing our initial financial outlook for fiscal 2017, which includes 53 weeks and ends on February 4, 2018:

» Total revenues of $1.155 billion to $1.170 billion

» Comparable store sales increase of 2% to 3% (on a comparable 52-week basis)

» 11 to 12 new stores

» Net income of $101 million to $105 million

» Effective tax rate of 36% to 37% and diluted share count of 43.2 million to 43.4 million, excluding the impact of FASB Accounting Standard, ASU 2016-09. The implementation of this new standard could significantly reduce our effective tax rate and slightly increase our diluted share count, dependent on stock option exercises

» EBITDA of $270 million to $277 million

» Total capital additions (net of tenant improvement allowances and other landlord payments) of $156 million to $166 million

Click here to see Dave & Buster's condensed consolidated balance sheets.

ABOUT: Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., is the owner and operator of 95 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of "Fun American New Gourmet" entrées and appetizers, a full selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 33 states and Canada.

