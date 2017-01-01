 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/25/2017

Stern Pinball Inc. Names Erik Gilly Director Of Consumer Sales


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Erik Gill, pinball machines, Stern Pinball Inc., pinball dealer market, coin-op games, Bandai Namco Entertainment, John Buscaglia

Stern Pinball, Erik Gilly
Erik Gilly

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- Erik Gilly has been appointed director of consumer sales for Stern Pinball Inc. He will lead the expansion of the factory's U.S. dealer market and focus on strengthening the Stern brand portfolio, which includes arcade-quality pinball machines, merchandise and accessories.

He joins Stern from Bandai Namco Entertainment (Santa Clara, CA), where he was U.S. sales manager, responsible for a portfolio that included Dave and Buster's and Chuck E. Cheese.

"Erik is a great fit for Stern and has an industry background rooted in interactive gaming. Erik also shares our vision for 'everything pinball,'" said Stern's chief revenue officer John Buscaglia.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • Myrtle Beach's Broadway Amusement Rides Wins Firestone's Sweepstakes
  • TouchTunes And PlayNetwork Complete Merger, Promise Accelerated Innovation, Launch Background Music Service
  • Stern Pinball Inc. Reprises AC/DC Flipper Game For Limited Time
  • Chris Janson Teams Up With Waffle House And TouchTunes
  • Let's Bounce And Hypershoot Are 2017's Standouts
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 