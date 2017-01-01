Stern Pinball Inc. Names Erik Gilly Director Of Consumer Sales

Erik Gilly

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- Erik Gilly has been appointed director of consumer sales for Stern Pinball Inc. He will lead the expansion of the factory's U.S. dealer market and focus on strengthening the Stern brand portfolio, which includes arcade-quality pinball machines, merchandise and accessories.

He joins Stern from Bandai Namco Entertainment (Santa Clara, CA), where he was U.S. sales manager, responsible for a portfolio that included Dave and Buster's and Chuck E. Cheese.

"Erik is a great fit for Stern and has an industry background rooted in interactive gaming. Erik also shares our vision for 'everything pinball,'" said Stern's chief revenue officer John Buscaglia.