Three Amigos Set 2018 F2FEC At Colorado's Broadmoor Resort: Feb. 20-22

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO -- The famous Three Amigos have announced that the fourth in their series of annual networking and educational conferences will be held from Feb. 20 through 22, 2018, at the Broadmoor Resort here. Formally called the Face to Face Family Entertainment Center Experience, and informally F2FEC, the event is expected to attract more than 200 thought leaders from all segments of the amusement industry.

F2FEC was conceived and is organized and produced by Rick Iceberg, president of C.J. Barrymore's (Clinton Township, MI); Ben Jones, general manager and FEC specialist at Live Oak Bank (Wilmington, NC); and George Smith, president of the Family Entertainment Group (Itasca, IL).

The North American conference is designed for leaders of the entertainment industry: its manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, media and facility owners from traditional family entertainment centers, bowling centers, cinema, trampoline parks, casinos and specialty and hybrid entertainment concepts. The event's organizers emphasize that it is not an educational or teaching forum -- F2FEC provides a level playing field, then requires everyone to invest and participate. "True opportunity comes from the cross-pollination of ideas," Smith explained.

Planning for F2FEC is supported by volunteers from all segments of the family entertainment center industry. The invitation-only planning meeting, known as EPIC Charrette, is scheduled for Sept. 12-13 at a location to be determined.

Information about the event is online at f2conference.com/join/partners/amigos, or may be requested from the Amigos themselves: Rick Iceberg at (810) 444-2222, Ben Jones at (248) 371-0700 or George Smith at (630) 240-8261.