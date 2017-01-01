Jim Chapman Joins BMI Merchandise As Regional Sales Manager

Jim Chapman

LAKEWOOD, NJ -- BMI Merchandise has announced the appointment of James (Jimmy Chaps) Chapman as regional sales manager. BMI chief executive David Katz observed that the appointment will be integral to the company's continued expansion.

Chapman, who resides in Green Bay, WI, is an amusement industry veteran who brings extensive experience to his new position. He joins BMI after serving with Coast to Coast Entertainment (Lakewood, NJ) and Family Fun Cos. (Burbank, IL). Chapman can be contacted at (630) 258-3058 or jchapman@bmimerchandise.com.

BMI Merchandise distributes an extensive range of crane and redemption products to national entertainment chains, regional fun centers, prize kiosks and route operators.