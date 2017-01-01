 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/13/2017

Jim Chapman Joins BMI Merchandise As Regional Sales Manager


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Jimmy Chaps, Jim Chapman, BMI Merchandise, David Katz, Bonita Marie International, amusement supplies

Jim Chapman, BMI Merchandise
Jim Chapman
LAKEWOOD, NJ -- BMI Merchandise has announced the appointment of James (Jimmy Chaps) Chapman as regional sales manager. BMI chief executive David Katz observed that the appointment will be integral to the company's continued expansion.

Chapman, who resides in Green Bay, WI, is an amusement industry veteran who brings extensive experience to his new position. He joins BMI after serving with Coast to Coast Entertainment (Lakewood, NJ) and Family Fun Cos. (Burbank, IL). Chapman can be contacted at (630) 258-3058 or jchapman@bmimerchandise.com.

BMI Merchandise distributes an extensive range of crane and redemption products to national entertainment chains, regional fun centers, prize kiosks and route operators.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • TouchTunes Jukeboxes Feature Valentine’s Day Playlists And Custom PhotoBooth Content
  • Europol Busts Cyber-Criminal Gang Targeting ATMs
  • IAAPA Opens Registration Leadership Conference 2017: Mar. 8-10
  • AMI Entertainment Acquires European Jukebox Leader NSM Music Group Ltd.
  • CMG Vending And The Preschels Sued For Copyright Infringement For $150,000
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 