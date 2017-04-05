TouchTunes Honors 6 Millionth User Of Digital Jukebox Mobile App

NEW YORK CITY -- TouchTunes reported that digital downloading jukebox patron Jose from Oklahoma City, OK, has been identified as the six millionth customer to make use of its mobile app. He thereby won a contest launched in March, as the number of app users rose past 5.9 million.

"Jose received 50 free credits for being TouchTunes' 6 millionth app user, and will be getting the party started at his local bar by playing his favorite tunes," the digital music company applauded.

The TouchTunes mobile app combines a number of features in one easy-to-use program. It allows users to check into a location, see what's playing, and choose and pay for music on the jukebox right from their phones. It accommodates payment with Apple Pay, PayPal or credit card. The app also enables patrons to browse, search and explore the TouchTunes music library, and choose selections to build and maintain a playlist. And it can import existing playlists from the phone's own library, as well as facilitating connection to Spotify. A loyalty program rewards jukebox patrons with free credits and status upgrades.

The app is available for Apple iOS and Android devices, and may be downloaded from Apple's App Store or Google Play. Further information may be found at touchtunes.com/experiences/mobile.