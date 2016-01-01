Pascaretti Enterprises Hosts AMI Jukebox Training Sessions In Michigan And Ohio

WARREN, MI -- Jukebox distributor Pascaretti Enterprises hosted educational workshops for its operator customers in Michigan and Ohio, in cooperation with AMI Entertainment Network. More than 30 industry members attended each of the programs. The curriculum covered a range of topics all aimed at increasing operator awareness and use of productivity tools available for AMI's jukebox hardware and software.

The sessions were held in Northville, MI, and Medina, OH. The presenters were Pascaretti Enterprises president John Pascaretti, AMI technical support and training specialist Fred Bergman, AMI product manager Kapil Mistry and AMI regional sales manager Bryan Aune.

The theme of the workshops was "leveraging the AMI Entertainment Network and equipment to maximize profits and enhance customer retention." Subjects included software updates and enhancements, AMI's operator website, and a look inside the Ultra and NGX Series jukeboxes. Other topics were the AMI Ad Manager program, music videos on jukeboxes and AMI's Tap TV service.

Pascaretti pointed out that the pace of technological advance in jukeboxes today sometimes could appear overwhelming. "It was beneficial for us to get together and share information on new ways to promote use and increase profits," he said. "I think all of us came away from the seminars with new ideas we can implement right away to make a positive impact on jukebox performance."

Pascaretti Enterprises Inc. is a factory-authorized distributor of a full range of coin-operated amusement, music, vending and ATM equipment. It is an authorized AMI distributor for Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

AMI is headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area and has offices in Grand Rapids, MI.

FEATURES: Pascaretti Enterprises teamed up with AMI Entertainment to host educational programs in Michigan and Ohio. Here, AMI training specialist Fred Bergman leads a class at the workshop held in Medina, OH.