Puloon Offers Space-Saving ATMs For Its American Debut

DALLAS -- South Korea's Puloon Technology said it is expanding its ATM offerings in the United States. The global manufacturer of ATMs is best known in the U.S. for cash machine components, including dispensers. Now, through its Dallas-based subsidiary, Puloon USA, the company is marketing the Sirius I and Sirius II ATM models to U.S. operators.

Sirius I (14" W. x 22" D. x 47" H.) is described as the smallest freestanding ATM in the U.S., making it a natural fit for locations where space is at a premium, but a large cash reserve is required. The unit boasts an 8" display with a touchscreen option. It also features a standard 1,000-note removable cassette that can be reconfigured to hold 8,000 notes.

Sirius II (18.1" W. x 23.6" D. x 56.3" H.) is said to possess a high level of functionality, including an option for a barcode reader; it has a 15" high-resolution display with touchscreen option. It's available with up to four 2,000-note removable cassettes for maximum volume with either shutter- or presenter-spray options.

Both Sirius models are equipped with UL291 business-hour safes and e-locks, and both comply with the latest ADA, EMV and PCI standards.

"Puloon built its reputation around designing quality hardware," said Puloon USA president Manny Lopez, who is also an ATM operator. "I know how reliability can affect the bottom line. Puloon produces machines that are not only workhorses, but also have the features attractive to consumers, retailers and operators."

ATM distributors and resellers can email sales@puloonatms.com to inquire about free trials.