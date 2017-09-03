PAVGA: Pennsylvania Must Diversify Gaming Industry to Remain Competitive

PRESS RELEASE

Source: Pennsylvania Video Gaming Association | Released March 9, 2017

-- On Tuesday, March 7, the Pennsylvania Senate and House held a joint hearing to [debate] bringing online gaming to the commonwealth. Board members of the Pennsylvania Video Gaming Association (PAVGA) were in attendance and have insight that is worth careful consideration before a rush to judgment on the historically heated topic of gaming expansion.

"It's simple and sound business advice in any industry; in order to remain competitive, Pennsylvania must diversify its gaming portfolio to include online gaming and VGTs," says Richard Teitelbaum, president of PAVGA and owner of Lendell Vending Inc. "Ignoring the opportunity to tap into new revenue streams puts us at a significant disadvantage to other states."

This same operator-based model that is being proposed by PAVGA was successfully implemented in Illinois in 2012. In 2016, VGTs generated over $1 billion in total revenue without the participation of the city of Chicago. The proposed model anticipates that all of PA will participate and should generate over $1.1 billion in total revenue which would then mean as much as $400 million to the Commonwealth, once fully implemented.

"To be clear, there is no confusion that our proposed model for the legalization of VGTs works," added Lou Larson, secretary of PAVGA and director of gaming for Universal Gaming Group PA, LLC. "The exact model used in Illinois has proven its viability and PA can expect even greater results with the participation of its largest cities including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh."

PAVGA continues to advocate for the legalization of VGTs in Pennsylvania locations. PAVGA will testify before the Pennsylvania Senate and House at a joint hearing to discuss the topic of VGTs on a future date.

About PAVGA: The Pennsylvania Video Gaming Association (PAVGA) was established for the purpose of creating a Pennsylvania operator-based video gaming law that will grow small businesses and add critically needed revenue for the commonwealth. Two firms represent the lobbying and legislative efforts of PAVGA: Andy Goodman of Milliron & Goodman Government Relations LLC (Harrisburg, PA) and Paul Jenson of Taft Law (Chicago). More information about PAVGA can be found at www.PAVGA.com.

