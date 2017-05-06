 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/5/2017

ATM Thieves In Everett, WA, Set Cash On Fire


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: Everett WA ATM burglary, ATM fire, ATM crime, Everett Police Department

EVERETT, WA -- A pair of bumbling ATM thieves here did not plan their heist as well as they might have. After using a blowtorch to gain access to the machine’s cashbox, they not only triggered a fire alarm, but also set fire to the money inside.

According to local law enforcement, one of the men attempted to put out the fire by urinating on it.

Police have identified the two suspects as Eli Steen and Jason Kovar, both 31 and from Everett. If apprehended, the pair could face arson and robbery charges.

ATM set on fire
HOT THEFT: Thieves looking to rob a bank ATM in Everett, WA, accidentally set fire to the cash inside with a blowtorch. (Photo supplied by the Everett Police Dept.)

