TouchTunes Promotes Zac Brown Band's 'Welcome Home' On Jukebox Network

Source: TouchTunes | Released May 12, 2017

NEW YORK CITY -- The multiplatinum country all-stars will release their fifth studio album "Welcome Home" on May 12, 2017. Two years after the Zac Brown Band's genre-bending album "Jekyll + Hyde," their next album represents a return to their roots. The band is very popular on TouchTunes' jukebox network.

"This is the first album we wrote from scratch," songwriter and lead singer Zac Brown said. "We decided to write the most personal record we'd ever written, about the things that matter the most to us, the struggles and the celebrations of life and our relationships with our families. That's where this began."

"My Old Man," the new album's lead single, was released in February. It's a simple ballad about Brown's father.

The Zac Brown Band has three platinum-selling albums and a historic 15 No. 1 hit radio singles, including "Chicken Fried," "Toes" and "Highway 20 Ride." The band's success has earned 55 award nominations from the Grammys, Academy of Country Music, American Music Awards, Country Music Association and Country Music Television. Zac Brown Band's 2017 Welcome Home Tour will kick off this month with over 40 shows in North America.

For more information on Zac Brown Band, visit www.zacbrownband.com/welcome.

