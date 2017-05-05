 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 4/13/2017

IAAPA Appoints Hal McEvoy Chief Financial Officer


TAGS: Hal McEvoy, International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, IAAPA CFO

IAAPA CFO, Hal McEvoy
Hal McEvoy

ALEXANDRIA, VA -- Hal McEvoy has joined the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions as chief financial officer. He comes to the association from Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA (Orlando, FL), where he served as corporate vice-president of internal audit and compliance.

McEvoy, who began his career in 1975 as a part-time accounting clerk at Busch Gardens Tampa, brings an extensive background in corporate finance, accounting and financial operations to the association. He advanced to the full-time post of cash control supervisor, and worked his way up to vice-president of finance for Busch Gardens Williamsburg. In December 2012, he relocated to Orlando.

As CFO of IAAPA, McEvoy will be the lead strategic advisor on issues with a financial impact on the association's global operations and member services. He also will oversee the association's information technology and legal functions. He reports to IAAPA president and chief executive Paul Noland.

McEvoy has been an active IAAPA volunteer as a member of the association's audit committee since 2005, and has chaired it since 2013.

Topic: Music and Games Features

