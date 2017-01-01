2017 Asian Attractions Expo Is Set For June 13-16 At Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

PRESS RELEASE

Source: The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions | Released Mar. 9, 2017

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) has announced Asian Attractions Expo 2017 will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore June 13-16. Asian Attractions Expo is the largest international conference and trade show for the multibillion-dollar attractions industry in Asia.

Who: More than 8,000 attractions industry professionals will gather to test, taste, try, and buy the latest innovations, learn best practices from global leaders on topics essential to successful operations, and network with colleagues from more than 65 countries. Participants include owners, CEOs, vice presidents, directors, and managers of renowned amusement and theme parks, attractions, water parks, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, manufacturer and supplier companies, and more.

What: The premier international conference and trade show for the Asia-Pacific region: Asian Attractions Expo 2017

Where: The Sands Expo and Convention Center, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

When: June 13-16, 2017, conference program. June 14-16, trade show

Singapore is a dynamic city frequently ranked as a top convention destination in Asia. Expo participants will be able to take full advantage of the opportunity to visit some of Singapore's world-class attractions. Marina Bay Sands is one of the top integrated resorts in Asia. It opened in 2010 and includes state-of-the-convention facilities, more than 2,500 hotel rooms, first-class restaurants, a luxury shopping mall, entertainment venues, the ArtScience Museum, and the iconic rooftop Sands SkyPark, complete with an infinity pool that features breathtaking views of Singapore and the South China Sea. www.marinabaysands.com

IAAPA's Asian Attractions Expo is open to attractions industry professionals. It is not open to the public.

Additional information about IAAPA's Asian Attractions Expo is available at www.IAAPA.org/asianattractionsexpo.

Exhibitor and sponsorship information is available at www.IAAPA.org/expos/asian-attractions-expo/asian-attractions-expo-2017.

ABOUT: The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions is the trade association for the attractions industry worldwide. Founded in 1918, IAAPA is the largest international trade association for permanently located amusement facilities and attractions and is dedicated to the preservation and prosperity of the attractions industry. IAAPA represents more than 5,300 attraction, supplier, and individual members from more than 90 countries. The association's global headquarters is in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. It maintains regional offices in Brussels, Hong Kong, Mexico City, and Orlando. www.IAAPA.org @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA #AAE17

