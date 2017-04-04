Marriott Selects Pinnacle As Consultant For Marco Island FEC Addition

MARCO ISLAND, FL -- Pinnacle Entertainment Group, an amusement business consultancy based in Toms River, NJ, said it has been selected as family entertainment advisor by JW Marriott at Marco Island on south Florida's Gulf coast. The hotel is adding a $320 million wing to the renowned 44-year-old property on the island's beach. The planned expansion includes a 12,000-sq.ft. entertainment center, to be known as "10k Alley."

Among its attractions will be a high-end sports bar, six lanes of Highway 66 bowling, a six-hole themed miniature golf course by Creative Works and a 50-piece gameroom with a state-of-the-art redemption center. The new facility will serve hotel guests, as well as social and corporate groups. 10k Alley will open later this year.

The Balinese-styled JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort offers an "island within an island escape," featuring four pools, an exclusive Spa by JW, restaurants with indoor and outdoor dining, event space and two championship golf courses.

"We are proud to have been selected to join the JW Marriott team and advise on planning for this diverse entertainment center," said Pinnacle president George McAuliffe. "It's a testament to the 'arrival' of family entertainment that such a prestigious hotel brand is adding it as a major component in their offerings."

Pinnacle has gotten off to a fast start, McAuliffe reported, publishing a request for proposal to identify the operating company that fits best with the planned hotel addition. "Our first task was to assist the hotel in selecting the game and attraction operator through an RFP process," he explained. Tricorp Amusements, which is part of Cineplex's Player One Amusement Group, has been selected as the operator. Tricorp will provide all games and attractions, McAuliffe said, and will operate and maintain them under a multiyear arrangement.

"The 10k Alley Entertainment Center is a key ingredient in the new activity mix," said Marriott Marco Island general manager Rick Medwedeff.