Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/26/2017

ATM Giant Nautilus Hyosung Opens Charlotte, NC, Office


by Staff Reporter
TAGS: ATM, Nautilus Hyosung America Inc., Hyosung Charlotte office Korean ATM giant, Sunghman Kim, retail ATM business

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Nautilus Hyosung America Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of the Korean ATM giant, has opened an office here. A grand opening ceremony, attended by customers and community leaders, was marked with a ribbon-cutting and two-day open house on May 16 and 17. Company officials said its new North Carolina office reflects its rapid expansion in the United States..

“Working in close proximity to our financial partners gives us the ability to provide unrivaled customer service and product management,” said NHA chief operating officer Sunghman Kim.

Nautilus Hyosung America opened its U.S. headquarters in Irving, TX, about 10 years ago. Its new Charlotte office will house technicians, software engineers and installation coordinators, and it will support projects and account services. The office is also equipped with a development lab for research and prototype testing.

In other news, Nautilus Hyosung is claiming victory in a patent infringement action about automated teller machine technology that was brought by Canton, OH-based Diebold Nixdorf against the Korean firm. Diebold charged that Hyosung infringed on six of its patents. In its ruling this month the International Trade Commission determined that it had infringed on just two of Diebold Nixdorf's patents. From its point of view, Diebold Nixdorf said it had prevailed in the case.

Nautilus Hyosung America, ATM office
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Bob Morgan (l.), president and chief executive of the Charlotte Chamber, and Nautilus Hyosung America president Hyunsik Sohn share ribbing cutting honors at Nautilus Hyosung's new Charlotte, NC, office.

