 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/30/2017

Embed Expands Sales And Training Teams


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Embed debit card systems, Embed POS systems, Marisa Garris,, Amber Palafox, Travis Allen, Robinette Williams, cashless payments, family entertainment center management system

DALLAS -- Embed announced the addition of four people to its sales and training staff to support the growing number of amusement locations using its debit card systems.

New Embed sales executive Marisa Garris, who was previously an account manager for merchandise supplier Redemption Plus, will market new services to existing Embed accounts. Additionally, Amber Palafox has joined Embed as sales administrator.

Joining Embed's Insight training team are Travis Allen and Robinette Williams. Members of the Insight team, created last year, employ the company's TOOLKIT training suite, which includes live instruction, webinars, on-demand videos and tutorials, to support Embed customers.

Both of the new hires have strong backgrounds instructional software training and customer relations, reported Embed training coordinator Diana Kim.

Embed Sales Appointments, Embed Trainees
EMBED SALES, TRAINING APPOINTMENTS: The Embed business unit of Helix Leisure has augmented its sales and training teams. From left, Marisa Garris has joined Embed as a new-account sales executive and Amber Palafox becomes sales administrator. Travis Allen and Robinette Williams become Embed Insight trainers, wielding the TOOLKIT training suite of customer support services for users of Embed POS systems.

Topic: Music and Games Features

Articles:
  • New Jersey Amusement Association's Angelo Cappetta Predicts A Great Summer, If Weather Cooperates
  • New York City Police Precincts Become ATM Locations
  • Three Amigos Set 2018 F2FEC At Colorado's Broadmoor Resort: Feb. 20-22
  • LAI Games Hires John Lotz, Assigns David Loggins To New Sales Role
  • Houston's Mark Stenmark Wins 2017 Golden Tee Golf World Championship
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 