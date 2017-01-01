Embed Expands Sales And Training Teams

DALLAS -- Embed announced the addition of four people to its sales and training staff to support the growing number of amusement locations using its debit card systems.

New Embed sales executive Marisa Garris, who was previously an account manager for merchandise supplier Redemption Plus, will market new services to existing Embed accounts. Additionally, Amber Palafox has joined Embed as sales administrator.

Joining Embed's Insight training team are Travis Allen and Robinette Williams. Members of the Insight team, created last year, employ the company's TOOLKIT training suite, which includes live instruction, webinars, on-demand videos and tutorials, to support Embed customers.

Both of the new hires have strong backgrounds instructional software training and customer relations, reported Embed training coordinator Diana Kim.