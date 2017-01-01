Elaut USA, Coast To Coast Hire Scott Heit As Sales Rep

Scott Heit

LAKEWOOD, NJ -- Elaut USA has hired Scott Heit as a sales and support representative. Heit is responsible for national sales and support for Elaut and Coast To Coast products.

Elaut USA, the U.S. unit of the Belgian skill crane manufacturer of the same name, acquired New Jersey-based Coast to Coast Entertainment LLC in November 2015.

Elaut said that Heit has more than 20 years of corporate sales experience and 30 years of experience with arcades. He most recently worked at G/O Digital, the interactive marketing division of Tenga.

"We are focused on strengthening the Elaut group of companies through product education and technical comprehension," said Elaut USA executive vice-president Steven Paris. He added that Heit will help Elaut achieve this goal.