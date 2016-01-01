South African Police Kill Eight In Shootout with ATM Thieves

DURBAN, South Africa -- Eight members of a violent South African ATM robbery ring were killed in a shootout with police on Dec. 10. According to local media reports, the confrontation resulted when Durban police, acting on a tip, stopped a vehicle on a major thoroughfare. It was then that the suspects opened fire with assault rifles and pistols. Police returned fire, killing eight suspects and wounding another.

"The interception of this gang is a major boost for our safer festive season operations," said acting police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa. "The citizens and businesses in this province are much safer as a result of this intervention."

In recent years, South Africa has been plagued by ATM robberies. However, unlike criminals in the U.S., the preferred method seems to be the use of explosive devices to gain access to the cashbox. Often operating in broad daylight and in high-traffic locations, the criminals typically set off the explosive devices while threatening passersby with handguns. The use of explosives in ATM robberies is also common in Europe.

