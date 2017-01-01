Industry Executives Gather For IAAPA's Sold-Out Leadership Conference

PRESS RELEASE

Source: The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions | Released Mar. 13, 2017

Under the theme of BE INSPIRED, more than 190 attractions professionals heard insights from industry experts, toured world-renowned facilities, and networked with global colleagues

ALEXANDRIA, VA -- From March 8-10 in Anaheim/Hollywood, California, 196 top attractions industry professionals met to learn how attractions can increase staying power to enhance the guest experience and drive business. This year's IAAPA Leadership Conference attendees represented more than 22 countries as they participated in three days of education sessions, networking opportunities, and exclusive, guided tours.

A presentation by Bob Weis, president of Walt Disney Imagineering, the creative design and development team of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, opened the sold-out conference. Weis shared his decades of industry knowledge on how to develop and deliver extraordinary experiences that enhance guests' emotional connection to a brand.

Attendees then participated in "Cultivating a Creative Culture," an education session led by Mike Konzen, chairman and principal of PGAV Destinations. Throughout the event attendees heard from Mary Niven, senior vice president, experience development and integration for Disneyland Resort, Jon Storbeck, vice president and general manager, Knott's Berry Farm, Jerry Schubel, president and CEO, Aquarium of the Pacific, John Rouse, vice president of operations, Aquarium of the Pacific, Paulo Domingo, hotel manager, The Queen Mary, Philip Cunningham, general manager, Great Wolf Lodge, Glen Connally, senior vice president, Universal Studios Hollywood, Scot Burklin, senior director operations, , Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Sheldon Duncan, vice president, marketing strategy and insights, Universal Studios Hollywood as they presented on their respective facilities.

Participants visited six area attractions for exclusive tours: Aquarium of the Pacific, Disney California Adventure Park, Great Wolf Lodge, Knott's Berry Farm, The Queen Mary, and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The following companies sponsored IAAPA Leadership Conference 2017: Amusement-rides.com; CarrierBid Communications; Extreme Engineering; FetchRev; Freeman; Goddard Group; JRA; Neuman Group; The Nassal Company; Sureshot Redemption; and Vekoma.

IAAPA Leadership Conference 2018 will be held in Tokyo/Osaka, Japan. More detailed information on IAAPA Leadership 2018 will be available in late 2017.

ABOUT: The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions is the trade association for the attractions industry worldwide. Founded in 1918, IAAPA is the largest international trade association for permanently located amusement facilities and attractions and is dedicated to the preservation and prosperity of the attractions industry. IAAPA represents more than 5,300 attraction, supplier, and individual members from more than 90 countries. The association's global headquarters is in Alexandria, Virginia, United States. It maintains regional offices in Brussels, Hong Kong, Mexico City, and Orlando. www.IAAPA.org @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA

