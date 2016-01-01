Bay Tek Games Appoints Mark Lenske International Sales Manager

Mark Lenske

PULASKI, WI -- Bay Tek Games Inc. said it has promoted Mark Lenske to international sales manager. Lenske had been Bay Tek's Midwest account manager for the past 14 years.

In his new role, Lenske will oversee global sales for Bay Tek's amusement machine products, which includes Skee-Ball alley games. He will also work closely with Bay Tek's Lance Treankler to further develop the company's Latin American business.

Lenske is a 27-year coin-op veteran. His career began in equipment distribution at Viking Vending's Wisconsin office. He did a 17-month stint with TouchTunes before joining Bay Tek in 2003.

"Mark has done a great job helping Bay Tek grow its redemption business in the domestic market," said Bay Tek sales director Rick Rochetti. "Mark is ready to take on the challenge of international sales."

Bay Tek Games, founded in 1977, is a U.S. manufacturer of coin-operated amusement equipment. It specializes in ticket and prize redemption games. The company now describes itself as a member of a "village" of companies, owned by the same shareholders, that shares resources to foster collective improvement.