Stern Pinball Inc. Reprises AC/DC Flipper Game For Limited Time

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- Back by popular demand, Stern Pinball Inc.'s AC/DC pinball machines are returning to the production line for a limited run. The factory is producing machines in its Pro ($6,099) and Premium ($7,699) versions. The AC/DC pinball machine, inspired by the legendary hard rock band from Australia, debuted in January 2012. | SEE STORY

The game features 12 classic hits, including "Back in Black," "Highway to Hell" and "You Shook Me All Night Long." It boasts two ramps, a lower playfield and a ball-shooting cannon, along with eight drop targets, a mechanized Hell's Bell toy and AC/DC animations. The AC/DC Pro model was updated in 2014 with LED lighting and the addition of a swinging bell. The AC/DC machine is designed to rock, the manufacturer explained.

"The demand for the AC/DC machine was fantastic," said chairman and chief executive Gary Stern. "Fans were clamoring to order the machine after we sold out."

AC/DC pinball machines can be purchased from authorized Stern distributors and dealers around the world. The line is licensed through Epic Rights and Perryscope Productions LLC.