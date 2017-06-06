Stern Unveils Star Wars Pinball Machines

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- Stern Pinball Inc.'s latest machine series is almost certain to become an all-time bestseller. The game factory today officially unveiled its Star Wars Pinball line, which celebrates the epic space opera's 40th anniversary. It is expected to ship later this year.

The game immerses players in a dynamic and challenging pinball environment as they battle to restore justice to the galaxy. Star Wars pinball machines will be available in Stern's pro, premium and limited edition versions. Each packs features that provide an irresistible game experience, the company said.

Standard features include speech and footage from the original Star Wars trilogy, along with color-changing LED inserts, a sculpted LED-lit Millennium Falcon and a sculpted TIE Fighter. The limited edition and premium models are equipped with two LCD screens, an exploding Death Star interactive display and a hyperspace ramp.

"We are excited to bring these pinball machines celebrating the Star Wars galaxy and adventures to our fans," said chairman and chief executive Gary Stern. "Our Star Wars Pinball machines give fans a fun, new way to enjoy the nonstop action and new game sounds, features and effects."

Star Wars, like all of Stern's latest models, employ the factory's SPIKE-2 electronic platform, which enables high-definition graphics and quality animation. The state-of-the-art technology also drives a high-fidelity three-channel audio system that is said to be three times more powerful than those used in earlier Stern pinball generations. And when it comes to gameplay, the manufacturer said its Star Wars Pinball entertains with an "amazing array of modern and classic features, making it suitable for all skill levels."

Star Wars Pinball is available through authorized Stern distributors and dealers around world. The manufacturer's suggested retail prices are $6,199 for the pro, $7,899 for the premium and $8,999 for the limited edition.