In India, An ATM Routeman Is Accused Of Counterfeit Cash Scam

DEHLI, India -- A route driver for a private firm has been arrested here for switching out genuine currency for fake cash.

According to local news reports, Mohammad Isha is accused of making the switch when he serviced cash machines for the State of Bank of India. Victims of the scam quickly noticed the counterfeits and reported the phony money to the bank.

It appears that the culprit was not overly particular about the quality of counterfeit bills. A number of 2,000 rupee notes were marked "Children's Bank of India."