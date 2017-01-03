 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 3/1/2017

In India, An ATM Routeman Is Accused Of Counterfeit Cash Scam


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: counterfeit rupee bills in ATM, ATM route driver, Mohammad Isha, State of Bank of India, ATM scam, Children's Bank of India

DEHLI, India -- A route driver for a private firm has been arrested here for switching out genuine currency for fake cash.

According to local news reports, Mohammad Isha is accused of making the switch when he serviced cash machines for the State of Bank of India. Victims of the scam quickly noticed the counterfeits and reported the phony money to the bank.

It appears that the culprit was not overly particular about the quality of counterfeit bills. A number of 2,000 rupee notes were marked "Children's Bank of India."

counterfeit rupee bill, ATM scam
WHAT GAVE IT AWAY? The bogus bank notes that turned up in some Dehli ATMs were issued by the "Children's Bank of India" and promised to pay the "barer 2000 coupens."

