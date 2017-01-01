Bay Tek Announces Licensing Deals For Its Skee-Ball Property; Arcade Game-Maker Heads To Toy Fair With Brand Capital

PULASKI, WI -- Less than a year after its acquisition of Skee-Ball, Bay Tek Games Inc. has signed several licensing agreements for its newly acquired brand. Leading off the brand extension is Bay Tek's agreement with Ocean Media, which licensed rights to develop and market an interactive Skee-Ball app. The app reportedly will be available later this year on most platforms, including iOS and Android for mobile, Mac and Linux for desktops, and PlayStation and other game consoles.

Bay Tek announced the acquisition of the iconic arcade game, and the Pennsylvania company that made it, in late February 2016. On the one-year anniversary of the deal, Bay Tek will mount a full-court press at this year's US Toy Fair, which opens on Feb. 18 in New York City, to promote its Skee-Ball property.

Skee-Ball was introduced in 1909 in Philadelphia. The original games, three times the length of their modern 10-ft. versions, were sold to outdoor amusement park operators, and later became common attractions (with shorter lanes) in penny arcades. Today, amusement industry experts say there are more than 100,000 Skee-Balls in operation. In recent years, the classic alley and ball game has become increasingly popular in bars and taverns, where Skee-Ball leagues and tournaments are held.

In addition to Ocean Media, Bay Tek has new licensing agreements with Zynga, an online social gaming company, and Running Press Book Publishers, which plans to release Skee-Ball desktop games in late 2017. Agreements were also made with Bally Technologies, a slot machine maker, and Alchemy3, which designs and manufactures ticket games for lottery systems throughout North America. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"Since acquiring Skee-Ball Inc. in 2016, we have been hard at work to leverage the Skee-Ball IP and build on its unparalleled brand equity," said Bay Tek director of marketing and innovation Holly Hampton. "Now over 100 years old, Skee-Ball continues to thrive as a beloved game that combines family fun, social interaction and a challenging test of skills. Skee-Ball has proven itself to have enormous potential to grow in digital and interactive environments, while maintaining its amazing appeal as a hands-on experience in arcades across the country. We are tremendously excited about the potential for the brand in 2017 and beyond."

Bay Tek has named Dimensional Branding Group its exclusive licensing agency for Skee-Ball. DBG is San Francisco-based marketing agency specializing brand extensions.

In related news, Bay Tek said it has partnered with Full Circle United LLC to develop the market for leagues and tournaments that use official Skee-Ball games exclusively. Under terms of the agreement, Full Circle will manage competitive environments under its trademark Brewskee-Ball.

Pulaski, WI-based Bay Tek, established in 1977, produces a wide variety of amusements for street and site-based operations.

Wisconsin-based Bay Tek Games, founded in 1977, manufactures coin-operated amusement equipment. It specializes in ticket and prize redemption games. The company now describes itself as a member of a "village" of companies, owned by the same shareholders, that shares resources to foster collective improvement.