Spider-Man Arcade Game Swings Into Dave & Busters

DALLAS -- "Spider-Man: Homecoming" opens in theaters on July 7, and excitement for the new big-budget superhero film is already building at Dave & Buster's. The restaurant and entertainment chain is now offering its own Spider-Man arcade game, which is closely based on the film.

Developed by Canada's Adrenaline Amusements, Dave & Buster's game is an arcade adaptation of Spider-Man Unlimited, created by Gameloft SE under license from Marvel. The arcade game includes assets exclusive to the new Spider-Man film.

The proprietary game is part of the chain's sourcing strategy, which seeks to build partnerships with high-profile pop culture brands. Last year, Dave & Buster's introduced arcade games celebrating Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots and Star Trek's 50th anniversary. In 2015, it offered Angry Birds Arcade, a first-person slingshot game developed by Innovative Concepts in Entertainment and Play Mechanix Inc.,

"The new 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' game is a milestone for the Dave & Buster's brand as it is a game-changer in the way we source and deliver games to our guests," said Dave & Buster's game strategist Kevin Bachus.

Dave & Buster's is now offering gamers three free credits with each $10 Power Card purchase.