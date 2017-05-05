TMD's New Card Protection Plate Stops Deep Insert Skimming On AMTs And SSTs

PHILADELPHIA -- New from TMD Security is the Card Protection Plate for NCR's SelfServ ATMs with DIP card readers. It's the latest addition to the company's CPP line already available for other ATMs and self-service terminals with motorized card readers.

TMD's plates are designed to defeat so-called "deep-insert" (sometimes called "internal") skimming devices. CPPs mount inside the ATM or SST card reader using the space that illicit skimming devices require to operate. The new CPP also protects against "shimming," another ATM fraud technique in which the criminal inserts a device deep inside the card reader to "sniff" data stored on the EMV chip.

Matthias Thiele, who manages TMD's security products in the Americas, said that while deep insert attacks have been common on motorized card readers, they're now beginning to occur on DIP readers in the U.S. "All ATMs are at risk because anti-skimming solutions that use jamming and detection are not designed to protect against these new threats," he said. "CPP is the only effective defense."