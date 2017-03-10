TouchTunes Celebrates Biggest Bar Holiday With St. Patrick's Day Jukebox Playlist

PRESS RELEASE

Source: TouchTunes | Released March 10, 2017

NEW YORK CITY -- TouchTunes is celebrating the biggest bar holiday of the year with a themed St. Patrick's Day playlist and custom free PhotoBooth experience.

Starting March 10, TouchTunes will promote its annual St. Patrick's Day Songs playlist by offering users a sham-rockin' selection of Irish favorites, including Metallica's "Whiskey In The Jar," Dropkick Murphy's "I'm Shipping Up To Boston" and Ed Sheeran's "Galway Girl."

Through March 19, a free photobooth experience will further drive engagement at PhotoBooth-enabled locations and offer special St. Patrick's Day frames for patrons to choose from.

ABOUT: TouchTunes is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Chicago, Montreal and London. Its jukeboxes are installed and serviced by independent vending operators. Its total North American and European installed base is more than 71,000. TouchTunes' mobile, which allows patrons to purchase songs for play on jukeboxes, has been downloaded more than five million times. For more information, please visit touchtunes.com.

(Editor's Note: PhotoBooth is TouchTunes' proprietary imaging system featured on its latest jukebox models, the Virtuo and Playdium. It includes high-resolution, wide-angle camera lenses and software that improves picture taking in low-light settings like bars.)

