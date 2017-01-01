 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/29/2017

Alan Kumpf Joins FUNstruction Results As Partner


FAIRVIEW, NC -- FUNstruction Results LLC said it has recruited Alan Kumpf as a partner. FUNstruction is a family entertainment center consultancy specializing in training, project management and business strategies. It was founded by Bernie Robinson, a former executive of Day Associates (Ashville, NC) and Brady Distributing.

Kumpf has worked in the FEC industry for 14 years; he's opened four centers and was district manager of two for 11 years. Most recently, he was operations director at CenterEdge Software, where he is credited with expanding the operations division's workforce and contributing to the company's overall growth. At CenterEdge, Kumpf worked closely with FECs, trampoline centers, water parks, zoos, museums and city recreational departments.

"Alan's vast array of experience will be a tremendous resource to our clients," Robinson said.

Bernie Robinson, Alan Kumpf</td></tr><tr> <td><div align=PHOTO: Bernie Robinson (r.) welcomes Alan Kumpf as FUNstruction Results partner.

