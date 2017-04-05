TouchTunes Jukeboxes Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

TAGS: TouchTunes, jukebox, Cinco de Mayo jukebox promotion, Mexican hit songs, Santana PRESS RELEASE Source: TouchTunes Interactive Network | Released May 4, 2017 NEW YORK CITY -- In support of one of the biggest bar events of the year, TouchTunes is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its annual holiday. The playlist is promoted at TouchTunes' jukebox locations nationwide and features a mix of Mexican hits and classics. Those hits include Santana’s "Maria Maria," Selena’s "Dreaming of You" and Maná’s "De Pies a Cabeza," among many more. In support of one of the biggest bar events of the year, TouchTunes is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its annual holiday. The playlist is promoted at TouchTunes' jukebox locations nationwide and features a mix of Mexican hits and classics. Those hits include Santana’s "Maria Maria," Selena’s "Dreaming of You" and Maná’s "De Pies a Cabeza," among many more. Additionally, starting May 4 and running through Cinco de Mayo, TouchTunes PhotoBooth-enabled locations will feature a customized free PhotoBooth experience encouraging bargoers to capture their Cinco de Mayo fun with themed photos. The custom experience includes a Cinco de Mayo background and a variety of special photo frames. To learn more about TouchTunes Free PhotoBooth, please visit http://www.touchtunes.com/photobooth. Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.