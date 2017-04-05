 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

Classifieds

Buy a Classified Ad

Editorial Calendars

Circulation Data

Downloads

Bookstore

Date Book

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5 May 2017, Posted On: 5/4/2017

TouchTunes Jukeboxes Celebrate Cinco de Mayo


TouchTunes Press Release
TAGS: TouchTunes, jukebox, Cinco de Mayo jukebox promotion, Mexican hit songs, Santana

PRESS RELEASE

Source: TouchTunes Interactive Network | Released May 4, 2017

NEW YORK CITY -- In support of one of the biggest bar events of the year, TouchTunes is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its annual holiday. The playlist is promoted at TouchTunes' jukebox locations nationwide and features a mix of Mexican hits and classics. Those hits include Santana’s "Maria Maria," Selena’s "Dreaming of You" and Maná’s "De Pies a Cabeza," among many more.

Additionally, starting May 4 and running through Cinco de Mayo, TouchTunes PhotoBooth-enabled locations will feature a customized free PhotoBooth experience encouraging bargoers to capture their Cinco de Mayo fun with themed photos. The custom experience includes a Cinco de Mayo background and a variety of special photo frames.

To learn more about TouchTunes Free PhotoBooth, please visit http://www.touchtunes.com/photobooth.

