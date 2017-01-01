Bay Tek Bolsters Marketing Staff With Ryan Cravens And Sammy Harrison

Ryan Cravens

PULASKI, MI -- Bay Tek Games has announced two executive appointments that round out the company's marketing team. Ryan Cravens has been named business development manager and Sammy Harrison is appointed marketing manager.

Cravens, a second-generation coin-op industry member, brings more than 25 years' experience to Bay Tek. He began his career at the age of 13 in his family's arcade in Kirkland, WA. He subsequently served with Betson Enterprises, Bay Tek's largest distributor, where he worked on the launch of the Big Buck Hunter Pro arcade videogame. He was most recently a sales and marketing manager for Andamiro USA, a manufacturer of amusement games.

In his newly created post at Bay Tek, Cravens is focusing on product innovation and growth. He is headquartered in Chicago, and may be contacted at rcravens@baytekgames.com .

Sammy Harrison

Harrison comes to Bay Tek with a background in advertising, having worked on several business-to-business accounts and devoting five years to brand and product development for a Madison, WI, manufacturer. In her capacity at Bay Tek, she will concentrate on brand communication for Bay Tek-badged games, as well as sub-brands, including Skee-Ball. Harrison is based at Bay Tek's headquarters, and may be contacted at sharrison@ baytekgames.com

Founded in 1977, Bay Tek is a family-owned business that designs and manufactures coin-operated amusement equipment.