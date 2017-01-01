NCR's New SelfServ 80 ATMs Boast Video Banking, Multitouch Displays

DULUTH, GA -- While aimed at financial institutions, NCR Corp.'s new SelfServ 80 ATMs offer several features that may eventually migrate to the retail sector. ATMs in SelfServ 80 series are equipped with 19" multitouch displays, which have a tablet-like user interface that allows consumers to intuitively swipe, pinch and tap when making transactions.

The series also has built-in video banking technology that can enable personalized service by connecting to live tellers. This feature, NCR officials noted, allows financial institutions to extend service coverage and options. NCR says it is the only ATM supplier offering fully integrated video banking in a single platform. This capability will potentially streamline the way a branch's staff could serve customers with auto loans, mortgages, credit cards or deposits across a network.

"Financial institutions need to be ready to offer the experience digital natives demand as they come of age and require more financial services," said Jose Resendiz, NCR's vice-president of financial services. "This launch fundamentally transforms the ATM to be perfectly aligned with how consumers want to bank and gives financial institutions a new way to realize omnichannel transformational strategies."

SelfServ 80 ATMs are now available in the United States and Canada. Availability in other countries is expected to occur throughout 2017 and 2018.