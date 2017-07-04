AMI Jukeboxes Host Mastodon Giveaway For U.S. Tour Tickets And Vinyl Albums

PRESS RELEASE

Source: AMI Entertainment Network | Released April 3, 2017

Heavy metal rockers Mastodon just released their seventh studio album and are about to embark on a nearly 30-date U.S. tour. To celebrate the band's new music, the AMI Entertainment Network is giving jukebox fans a chance to win some Mastodon goodies.

Now through April 12, patrons can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Mastodon on one of their U.S. tour stops, or one of 10 vinyl copies of their new album "Emperor of Sand."

Critics are praising the new album, which includes singles "Sultan's Curse," "Show Yourself," plus nine more engaging tracks, and say it is full of passionate performances.

To enter for a chance to win, visit any participating jukebox on the AMI network, the AMI Jukebox Facebook page or AMI's BarLink mobile app. Fans can download the free AMI BarLink app through the Apple or Google Play stores. Full contest rules are available through all three entry channels.

"Emperor of Sand" is playing on AMI jukeboxes.

