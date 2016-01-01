AMI Entertainment's Led Zeppelin Giveaway Runs On Jukeboxes Through Dec. 29

PRESS RELEASE

Source: AMI Entertainment Network | Released Dec. 19, 2016

Nearly 20 years ago, Led Zeppelin introduced BBC Sessions, an acclaimed set of live recordings selected from the band's appearances on BBC radio between 1969 and 1971. To celebrate the release of the complete, remastered sessions, we're giving AMI fans the chance to win a Led Zeppelin prize pack that includessuper deluxe box set (three CDs and five vinyl albums), plus lots of band SWAG (buttons, a poster, a t-shirt and a tote).

AMI patrons can enter this giveaway by visiting any participating jukebox on the AMI network, the AMI Jukebox Facebook page, or AMI's BarLink mobile app. Fans can download the free AMI BarLink app through the Apple or Google Play stores. Full contest rules are available through all three entry channels. The contest ends on Dec. 29.

For more information about AMI's digital jukeboxes and other products, check out amientertainment.com or follow AMI on Twitter.

