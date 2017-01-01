TouchTunes Offers Discount On Jon Taffer Bar Rescue Tour Seminars

NEW YORK CITY -- Digital music giant TouchTunes is offering bar and tavern owners (actual and aspiring) a 15% discount on registering for one of Jon Taffer's presentations during his Rescue Tour this summer. Taffer is host and executive producer of "Bar Rescue" on SpikeTV.

Taffer plans to bring his expertise to 27 cities across the country this summer. "His hard-hitting business advice and charismatic personality have attracted over 91 million unique viewers, created a massive following of diehard fans and made him the most broadcasted personality on TV," TouchTunes reported.

Taffer became a bartender in 1978, and was promoted to manager three years later. He opened his own bar in 1989, and since then has started, flipped or owned more than 600 bars and clubs. In 2010, he became president of the Nightclub and Bar Media Group, which publishes Nightclub & Bar Magazine and manages the Nightclub & Bar convention and trade show.

He has consulted with over 800 venues in 30 countries, and worked with such powerhouse brands as Hyatt Hotels, TGI Fridays, Wolfgang Puck Express and Anheuser-Busch. His latest book, Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reactions, was published in 2013 by Amazon.

Taffer has hosted Bar Rescue since its television debut in 2011, and its popularity inspired the educational tours. The 2017 summer tour's website, with online reservation, is rescuetour.com. Those interested in taking advantage of the discount offer may use the code TOUCHTUNES at checkout.