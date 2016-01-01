AMOA Relocates HQ To Crystal Lake, IL

TAGS: amusement machine operator, Amusement and Music Operators Association, AMOA headquarters, coin-op news, jukebox, Lori Schneider CRYSTAL LAKE, IL -- The Amusement and Music Operators Association is moving out of its current digs in Dundee, IL. The new office is located at 380 Terra Cotta, Ste. F, Crystal Lake, IL 60012. The association is online at amoa.com. Next month, AMOA begins its 69th year as a national trade organization. Lori Schneider became the association's new executive vice-president in October.