Team Dart Participation Increases; Players Encounter Tournament Enhances, New Management

Source: AMOA-National Dart Association | Released May 4, 2017

Staggered starts, an Opening Night Blind Draw, a manufacturer/supplier showcase and new management were unveiled at this year's Team Dart Tournament in Las Vegas. The 32nd edition of the annual event, sponsored and conducted by the AMOA- National Dart Association (NDA), was held April 20-26 at Bally's Las Vegas. Some 2,700 individuals -- ranging from masters-level darters to novice players -- participated in the six-day program that featured 12 different soft-tip dart events. The list and photo gallery of winners will soon be posted on NDA's website

"Our primary aim was to enhance the player experience at Team Dart this year," said NDA president Shawn Smith. "We rolled out some enhancements and overall, the response to the changes has been favorable."

Team Dart is the premier event in the soft-tip electronic darts marketplace. It was created early on in the evolution of NDA, which was formed by a group of coin-machine operators in 1986. Built on the concept of league play, Team Dart is open to sanctioned players who participate in NDA league programs run by vending operators. This year, 133 NDA charter-holder members, who are operators, sent players to the Team Dart competition.

To keep play moving, the starting times for play in certain events were staggered as part of this year's tournament. On Thursday, April 20, an Opening Night Blind Draw tournament rolled out, as well as "All Things Darts," a showcase that featured products from such companies as A-Z Darts, Bulls-Eye News Magazine, Cosmo Darts, GLD Manufacturing, L-Style, Metroline and RedEye Rhino/The Dart Zone. Representatives of these firms had the chance to visit with players and operators during the player party that was also held that evening.

Since Sept. 1, 2016, NDA has been managed by William T. Glasgow Inc., a trade show and events management company headquartered in Mokena, IL. The new staff worked closely with the members of the association's Tournament Committee and the corps of volunteers to direct this year's Team Dart.

In addition to the action on the tournament floor, which featured about 260 electronic dartboards in two event spaces at Bally's, NDA conducted its annual membership meeting on Tuesday, April 25.

NDA president Smith presided at the gathering, which included the election of new leadership. The trio of new directors ratified by members in attendance are Trevor Foster, Golden Entertainment (Billings, MT), re-elected to a second term; Randy Oliver, MG Leagues (Yankston, SD;) and Stefan Reichert, DSAB (Waldalgesheim, Germany)

Also during the meeting, two individuals were honored by being inducted into the NDA Hall of Fame. They are the late Kenny Mahoney of C&M Darts (Longwood, FL) and Helmut Schneller of NSM-Lowen Entertainment (Bingen, Germany). The pair was acknowledged for their longtime support of, and many contributions to, NDA and the sport of electronic darting.

"Kenny and Helmut join the other 22 members of this prestigious group in NDA's Hall of Fame," Smith said. "We are proud of them and happy to see them gain this well-deserved recognition."

In addition, several NDA companies were acknowledged for achievements in sanctioning and reaching milestone anniversaries as members.

NDA's sponsors and partners were also honored with appreciation awards at the meeting. They included the Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) Arachnid 360, Bally's Las Vegas, Gaelco Darts and NSM-Lowen Entertainment.

Finally, NDA honored Bill Downall of Downall Consulting for his efforts in maintaining NDA's R:BASE software platform before and during Team Dart for more than two decades. He is retiring and was attending his final Team Dart program this year.

ABOUT: The NDA is an international trade association of coin-operated companies representing approximately 250 members and 40,000 players worldwide. The NDA is the sanctioning body for the sport of electronic darting, and it is focused on the standardization, recognition, promotion and growth of competition worldwide. The Association offers a variety of programs, materials and supplies to support its members in increasing the profitability of their dart programs. For more information about membership in the NDA, its annual international Team Dart competition or biennial League SMART educational conference, contact Jack Kelleher, executive director, at (708) 326-7110 or visit the NDA website at www.NDAdarts.com.

