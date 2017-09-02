AMI Entertainment Acquires European Jukebox Leader NSM Music Group Ltd.

Acquisition is expected to expand AMI's digital jukebox network overseas

Mike Maas

PHILADELPHIA -- AMI Entertainment Network, a leading provider of music and video entertainment solutions to nightclubs and bars in North America, announced that it has acquired NSM Music Group Ltd., a major player in the European jukebox market. Terms were not disclosed.

NSM Music was founded in Germany in 1951 and is now headquartered in Leeds, England. Among its early innovations was the invention of a mechanism that played 45-RPM records from a horizontal stack and used different tone arms for their A and B sides. Today, NSM Music administers a digital music distribution service in the UK. It was the first jukebox manufacturer to be awarded the Phonographic Performance License for dubbing and downloading music in Europe.

With a demonstrated history of innovation, NSM Music has pioneered the evolution and distribution of jukeboxes across Europe, AMI said. Its acquisition is expected to accelerate AMI's European expansion. NSM was once a major jukebox supplier to the U.S. market, too, particularly during the CD era. NSM also had a presence in the U.S. digital music market. It provided jukeboxes for the Ecast network, which shut down on March 1, 2012, and managed its own music platform.

"NSM helps further AMI's goal of providing state-of-the-art entertainment to meet the needs of pubs and restaurants everywhere," said AMI president Mike Maas. "This is a highly complementary acquisition that will expand and strengthen AMI's global footprint by adding a jukebox network as rich in heritage as our own." AMI traces its music roots back to the early 20th century, beginning as a manufacturer and operator of automatic electrical player pianos.

AMI said that NSM will retain its brand independence and remain headquartered in Leeds. Martin Agabeg will stay on as NSM's general manager, and will report to Maas. "AMI plans to continue with NSM's successful business approach in the UK, with increased investment in providing operators with better products and services," Agabeg said.

With its acquisition of NSM, AMI is reporting that its multiscreen entertainment products are now installed in more than 40,000 venues worldwide.