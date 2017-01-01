Apple Industries Promotes Villalta To Director, Strengthens Photobooth Customer Support Department

Anita Villalta

GREENVALE, NY -- Photobooth maker Apple Industries has announced the promotion of its longtime customer service manager Anita Villalta to director of customer support. In this newly created position, Villalta will oversee a growing department with increased capabilities to keep pace with Apple's expanding clientele.

"This promotion is much-deserved and will be enthusiastically applauded by Anita's colleagues and our customers alike," said Apple Industries chief executive Allen Weisberg.

Villalta, a native of Ecuador, visited the U.S. as a young student and returned in the 1980s after earning a degree in accounting and business administration. She worked for several national retail chains, including Woolworth's and Sak's Fifth Avenue, before joining Apple Industries.

Her promotion is part of an initiative to strengthen the services Apple provides to clients. The company has hired two more customer support personnel and has increased the department's responsibilities. Support staff now have log-in access privileges to remote management and diagnostic tools for Face Place photobooths in the field so they can help resolve many customer problems immediately, rather than passing them along to technical support.

Apple chief operating officer Scott Avery said that additional support staff and capabilities are needed because higher shipping volumes mean that Apple is supporting more operators with more information and guidance than ever.

Illustrating this progress is the rollout of Apple's Cinema Scene program, under which movie-themed photobooths are being installed nationwide in the Regal theater chain and other cinemas. The customer service team, led by Villalta, will oversee this project, which includes licensed content and order fulfillment.

Exclusive licensed content for Face Place now ranges from Major League Baseball to brands and personalities like Elvis and the rock band Kiss. More sophisticated equipment requires closer support to enable operators to maximize Face Place performance and earnings, the company pointed out.