Utah's Crackdown On Gambling Devices Includes Coin Pushers

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Attorney General's Office said its investigators, in conjunction with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, executed warrants to seize evidence of an alleged enterprise related to illegal gambling machines. According to the AGO, the operation targeted more than 500 machines in some 130 locations across the Beehive state in early March. The effort comes after multiple state lawmakers received complaints about the machines.

"The Attorney General's Office has focused its operation on a large number of gambling devices that we allege are illegal under Utah statute," said the AGO investigations chief Leo Lucey. "Because these devices are out in the open and are available to anyone, they present an especially dangerous threat to youth."

The targets of the investigation are machines that appear to be slot machines, as well as arcade-style coin pushers. According to local media reports, however, coin pushers seemed to make up the majority of the machines seized in the law enforcement action.

"A question was raised whether coin pushers in local convenience stores were legal," said state Rep. Norm Thurston. "After learning about the problems these machines create, it was made clear that statewide approach would be necessary to address this issue."

No arrests have been made. However, the AGO said it is investigating suppliers and manufacturers of the machines, the stores in which they were located and the operating company that allegedly marketed them.