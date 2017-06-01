 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 6/30/2017

Inspectors Examine Amusement Games Up And Down Jersey Shore


by Staff Reporter
TAGS: amusement game, inspectors, Jersey Shore arcade games, New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk, Christopher Porrino, skill crane, claw machine, coin-op news

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ -- Inspectors from the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs have been examining games on the boardwalks and in the arcades up and down the shore.

At the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk this week, Attorney General Christopher Porrino told local news outlets that Consumer Affairs officials want to ensure that people know "when you come to the beaches of New Jersey, you're going to be treated fairly."

Porrino and several investigators made impromptu shore visits this week to test some classic carnival games and arcade pieces, including skill cranes. They were checking to see if games were in compliance with state laws and if the operators' licenses were up to date.

See story and video at NJ.com.

Topic: Music and Games Features

