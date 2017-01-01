TouchTunes And UPshow Create Social TV Experience For Jukebox Locations

NEW YORK CITY -- TouchTunes said it has entered into an exclusive partnership with UPshow, a marketing and digital signage company that provides in-venue social TV entertainment. The new service, called TouchTunesTV powered by UPshow, is designed to enhance the jukebox experience by transforming locations' televisions into a social marketing platform, hopefully driving jukebox awareness and customer engagement. TouchTunes operators will be the exclusive sales channel for TouchTunesTV in the independent bar and restaurant space.

TouchTunes president and chief executive Ross Honey said the TouchTunesTV powered by UPshow experience is a game-changer that will create "exciting new opportunities for our operators and their locations."

TouchTunesTV, which replaces the company's AttractTV digital messaging system, leverages the UPshow platform to turn customers into location promoters. Customers can get their 15 seconds of fame in the location by simply including its designated hashtag in their Instagram or Twitter photos and video posts. "This creates an exciting customer experience while generating free, authentic word-of-mouth marketing for the venue," TouchTunes said.

TouchTunesTV allows locations to build a social database of patrons, and provides tools and a mobile app to help venues manage the product. Its digital signage feature enables venues to showcase specials, events and other marketing messages. Most importantly, the system integrates with the TouchTunes jukebox, showing customers what's playing on the jukebox, what songs are next and the venue's top plays, among other music data. "This generates more engagement and awareness of the jukebox, helping to increase music plays and jukebox revenue," the company explained.

"Music and social media are a core part of the customer experience at bars and restaurants, so bringing them together is a perfect partnership," said UPshow chief marketing officer Matt Gibbs.

UPshow, headquartered in Chicago, provides social marketing programs for more than 3,000 TV screens in restaurants, bars, gyms and stadiums, among other recreation venues. TouchTunes' music and entertainment platform is featured in more than 65,000 bars and restaurants in North America and 75,000 globally.